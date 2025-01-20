Beacon of hope or nail in the coffin for Upper Austria?

5000 jobs lost

There have already been initial reactions from the heating industry, for example: according to calculations by the guild of plumbers, the abolition of subsidies for boiler replacements alone would suddenly cost 5,000 jobs. Kaineder is certain that the "blue-black aberration" will hit the energy-intensive industrial location of Upper Austria. But he also still has hope - that nothing will come of blue-black: "There are also so many ÖVP functionaries and voters who do not feel represented and understood by all this. There is still time to reflect and change course."