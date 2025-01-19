"I'm very happy. It's a special day for me. I've waited a long time for this moment because the last year was very hard and long," said Alaba. It was very nice to come home again, he added. "I thank the fans." The supporters had already clapped loudly and chanted for the Viennese on the way to the warm-up, and this was also the case when he was substituted. After the final whistle, Alaba also thanked his team-mates, the support team and the medical staff for their support during a very difficult time.