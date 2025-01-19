Colleagues are also happy
"I'm very happy. It's a special day for me. I've waited a long time for this moment because the last year has been very hard and long," said David Alaba, who celebrated his comeback in the 4-1 win against Las Palmas after 399 days of suffering. His team-mates were also delighted.
The 32-year-old was substituted for Antonio Rüdiger in the 76th minute to frenetic cheers from the crowd. The ÖFB star had torn the cruciate ligament in his left knee in a Spanish LaLiga match against Villarreal on December 17, 2023.
"I'm very happy. It's a special day for me. I've waited a long time for this moment because the last year was very hard and long," said Alaba. It was very nice to come home again, he added. "I thank the fans." The supporters had already clapped loudly and chanted for the Viennese on the way to the warm-up, and this was also the case when he was substituted. After the final whistle, Alaba also thanked his team-mates, the support team and the medical staff for their support during a very difficult time.
Alaba "great guy"for Mbappe
For Real, Alaba can be seen as a winter addition. This at a time when the madridistas already have personnel problems in defense. "I know it was difficult for him. He's a great guy and a great player who will be important for us. We're very happy that he's back," said double goalscorer Kylian Mbappé about Alaba.
Midfielder Dani Ceballos said of the 32-year-old after the game: "He's a player who can give us a lot on the pitch. You can't imagine what it means for us to have him back on the pitch."
Alaba had hoped to take part in the European Championship after his injury. However, his rehab turned out to be difficult and lengthy, and playing in the tournament in the summer of 2024 remained an illusion. Nevertheless, Alaba traveled to Germany as "non-playing captain", took part in coaches' meetings in this role and was close to the players. However, his damaged knee only improved slowly. At the time, neither Real nor Alaba wanted to set a date for his return.
Wild speculation on the way back
On September 30, the Viennese returned to running training, and a month later he was back with the ball. In between, there was wild speculation about a premature end to the season and even the threat of a career end. Alaba, on the other hand, was said to be making progress. Shortly after New Year's Eve, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti finally held out the prospect of Alaba's return in January. He has now made his competitive comeback after 399 days out of action.
