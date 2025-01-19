Chaos continues
What is happening to DSV Leoben? The departure of coach Carsten Jancker, which has only just become known, joins the many players who have now left the regional league club. The mission seems impossible to accomplish. Nobody is talking about the mission 2028 mentioned at the beginning - the year in which they wanted to play in the Bundesliga again.
Not a day without news from Leoben! Where the local DSV - on paper the leader of the Regionalliga Mitte - still can't rest. After a number of players have already left the supposedly "sinking ship" of the former traditional club, the departure of head coach Carsten Jancker has now been made public.
The former Bayern star, who has been coaching at DSV since 2021 with a brief interruption (when Rene Poms was on the bench in Leoben), informed the club of his departure at the start of the year.
Now DSV also needs a new coach. Former president Dejan Stankovic has not been at the club for a long time. "Since months ago, when Mario Bichler retired," says Stankovic. "I can't help the club as president."
1.5 million by January 28?
The "savior" in need is supposed to be the old, new chairman, Bichler. The mission resembles an impossible one: By the end of the month (deadline: January 28), payments in the rumored amount of 1.5 million euros must be made in order to avert an impending insolvency petition filed by players and coaches. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into Bichler at the end of last year. To date, the allegations, which Bichler rejects in the strongest terms, have not been substantiated.
