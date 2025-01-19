1.5 million by January 28?

The "savior" in need is supposed to be the old, new chairman, Bichler. The mission resembles an impossible one: By the end of the month (deadline: January 28), payments in the rumored amount of 1.5 million euros must be made in order to avert an impending insolvency petition filed by players and coaches. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into Bichler at the end of last year. To date, the allegations, which Bichler rejects in the strongest terms, have not been substantiated.