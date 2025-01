Pensioners face losses of up to 8,000 euros

At the press conference on Thursday, ÖVP party leader August Wöginger and FPÖ finance spokesman Hubert Fuchs listed almost all of the planned savings measures. However, they did not mention one, which is, of course, also on the list that Finance Minister Gunter Mayr sent to Brussels. Inconspicuously, one line of the Excel document reads: "Adjustments to health insurance contributions". This is one of the larger items on the list and is intended to generate a total of 270 million euros for the budget this year. The "Krone" shows in a clear graphic how much pensioners could soon lose depending on the amount of their own pension.