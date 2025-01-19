hMPV infections: World not facing new pandemic

"The human metapneumovirus is very similar to RSV (respiratory syncytial virus; note). By the age of ten, practically one hundred percent of people are seropositive (i.e. they have been infected and have antibodies in their blood; note). The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is not a new pandemic," says Krammer (pictured below), who conducts research at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York and at MedUni Vienna.