Rapid: “The start of a new era”

In just two years, Rapid's sporting director Markus Katzer has completely rebuilt the squad. He speaks of a "new era". Inquiries can be blockedRecord purchase Amane is not a riskIn the spring, the team can also reap sporting rewards.
"We don't have the intention or the pressure to sell players," emphasizes Markus Katzer. "That used to be different at Rapid." Exactly two years ago, when he took office as head of sport. His first transfer back then from the training camp in Belek was Nicolas Kühn. Celtic transferred 3.5 million euros. "We were dependent on the money."
After yesterday's 1:0 victory in the test against St. Pölten, Green-White are taking off for camp in Benidorm (Spain) today. Not only the destination has changed. Rapids' squad (see above) has also been completely rebuilt in two years. The squad's market value has more than doubled to 50 million euros. Including a small increase in transfers.
Although not everyone (Lang, Gale, Borkeeiet) was a hit, of course, a lot of things worked out. "We have created profiles that are exciting for the market," says Katzer. For example Mayulu (brought 3.5 million), Raux-Yao, Jansson and Sangare. "And if you then play well"
then, for the first time, Rapid is in a situation where the sporting director must and can block requests as "not for sale". "The Conference League has given us a push," confirms Katzer. It also helps that the ex-players Kühn, Grüll, Querfeld, Sattlberger and co. are working abroad. "Rapid offers a perspective again, has a name internationally again," says Katzer.
Not yet on the scale of Salzburg or Sturm (33 million transfer plus in the last three years), but Rapid can outbid bigger clubs. Rennes and Gladbach were also interested in Amane, but Zehe is not a break in the leg "This is the start of a new era for us," says Katzer jubilantly. Rapid could have to pay up to 2.5 million euros for the Ivorian in installments. The fact that the 21-year-old is not yet fully fit after his toe operation is not a problem. Amane is considered a "forward-looking investment" - now Rapid can afford it.
This is shown by the development of the whole club. For example, Gueye was sold by Rapid II to Kortrijk (Bel) without playing for the professionals. "When I arrived, we were relegated to the Eastern League with the second team. Back then, we had to give the players money because no club wanted them," recalls Katzer.
And when do you "reap" in sporting terms? Katzer: "There's nothing to stop us from playing at the very top."
Rainer Bortenschlager
