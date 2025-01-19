Rapid: “The start of a new era”

Not yet on the scale of Salzburg or Sturm (33 million transfer plus in the last three years), but Rapid can outbid bigger clubs. Rennes and Gladbach were also interested in Amane, but Zehe is not a break in the leg "This is the start of a new era for us," says Katzer jubilantly. Rapid could have to pay up to 2.5 million euros for the Ivorian in installments. The fact that the 21-year-old is not yet fully fit after his toe operation is not a problem. Amane is considered a "forward-looking investment" - now Rapid can afford it.