How electricity tariffs vary in Carinthia

Further savings potential through energy communities

In Carinthia, too, more and more renewable energy communities (EEG) are being set up, offering further opportunities to save money. And every citizen can benefit from this - whether as a small energy producer who already produces renewable energy themselves through their PV system on the roof of the family home, for example, or as a simple consumer who would like to purchase green energy at a low price but has not had the opportunity to do so until now.