Hütter’s Monaco lose at the bottom of the table

The 1:0 lead at the break through defender Thilo Kehrer was not enough for the visitors, as Mousa Tamari single-handedly turned the game around with a brace (55', 82'). Monegasque have not won and lost three of their last four competitive matches. As a result, they lack the necessary confidence ahead of the continuation of the Champions League season on Tuesday against Aston Villa. Monaco are 16th in the league phase of the "premier class" with two games to go, while the English side are in fifth place.