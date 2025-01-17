Back in the World Cup after a “brutal” lesson

Next World Cup event awaits at Kronplatz

With her third victory in three days, Fest also snatched the lead in the overall EC standings from the Vorarlberg native - where Vici is now 33 points behind in second place. "But I don't need to look at that yet, it's far too early," says Olivier, for whom the EC slalom double in Zell am See on Sunday and Monday is not an issue. Instead, two rest days are now the order of the day. "Then it's on to Kronplatz, where I can compete in the World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday," reveals the head skier. At her last World Cup appearance at the beginning of January in Kranjska Gora, she already scored her first two points in 29th place.