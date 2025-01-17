ÖSV youngster
Back in the World Cup after a “brutal” lesson
After Victoria Olivier sensationally finished second and fourth in the European Cup downhill races in Zauchensee, she finished 14th in the final super-G. Before the Vorarlberg native goes back on the hunt for points in the European Cup in Italy at the end of January, she will get another taste of World Cup action in South Tyrol.
"That was really brutal," said Victoria Olivier, taking a deep breath after finishing the European Cup Super-G in Zauchensee as the third-best racer from Vorarlberg - Michelle Niederwieser finished directly ahead of Leonie Zegg in seventh place - 2.64 seconds behind winner Nadine Fest in 14th place.
"I simply don't have enough experience for a slope with such a course setting," admitted the 20-year-old from Au, who was on the verge of dropping out a few times, but was ultimately delighted to take home 18 points and plenty of experience from the Salzburgerland.
Next World Cup event awaits at Kronplatz
With her third victory in three days, Fest also snatched the lead in the overall EC standings from the Vorarlberg native - where Vici is now 33 points behind in second place. "But I don't need to look at that yet, it's far too early," says Olivier, for whom the EC slalom double in Zell am See on Sunday and Monday is not an issue. Instead, two rest days are now the order of the day. "Then it's on to Kronplatz, where I can compete in the World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday," reveals the head skier. At her last World Cup appearance at the beginning of January in Kranjska Gora, she already scored her first two points in 29th place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.