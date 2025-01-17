Drunken counts are regulars at “Head’s up”

A few steps away from the Lindwurm, the Irish pub "Claddagh" once attracted thirsty night owls, but since the fall of 2022 they have found its doors closed. But since December, the location has been shining in a new light and is unrecognizable: at "Head's up - Café & Bar", 26-year-old Carinthian Lukas Kopf serves the finest cocktails - and currently without a day off.