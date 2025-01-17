New cocktail bar
Drunken counts are regulars at “Head’s up”
Klagenfurt's bar scene has gained another star - where Guinness and whiskey used to be served over the counter, the finest cocktails are now being served. The "Head's Up" in Klagenfurt's city center impresses with its unique drinks.
A few steps away from the Lindwurm, the Irish pub "Claddagh" once attracted thirsty night owls, but since the fall of 2022 they have found its doors closed. But since December, the location has been shining in a new light and is unrecognizable: at "Head's up - Café & Bar", 26-year-old Carinthian Lukas Kopf serves the finest cocktails - and currently without a day off.
"I first want to see what works well and I'm full of energy," smiles Kopf, who graduated from tourism school in Villach and perfected his craft on Lake Wörthersee and in St. Moritz. "I attach great importance to high quality, that everything fits. When it comes to cocktails, I offer classics, but also my own creations."
One of these original creations - dating back to his school days - is the "Drunken Earl". "I mix vodka with Earl Grey tea, the other ingredients such as yuzu and ginger ale harmonize perfectly with it," explains the chef as he mixes the cocktail. The result is impressive - the drink has the potential to become a classic.
The menu at "Head's up" also offers a perfect selection for wine and beer lovers - Lukas Kopf opted for Loncium when it came to beer: "I wanted something special from Carinthia and contacted a few breweries. I immediately hit it off with Loncium and the different varieties are a perfect match."
Details about the pub
- Head's up - Café & Bar, Pernhartgasse 4, Klagenfurt
- Cocktail recommendation: "Drunken Earl": Earl Grey infused vodka, Flor de Cana gran reserva 7, yuzu pulp, lemon juice, chai syrup, ginger ale
- Beer from the private brewery Loncium, coffee from Hausbrandt
- Opening hours: Monday to Thursday from ten o'clock to one o'clock in the morning. Sundays until 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
Of course, the menu also includes non-alcoholic alternatives, delicious Hausbrandt coffee and other hot drinks. "At the moment, we only serve snacks such as potato chips and olives, but in future I want to offer other snacks and pastries," promises the young manager. But it's already worth a visit - so just drop in!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
