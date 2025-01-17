Stroke at 44 follows fight he never wanted

Physiotherapist has to close his practice

"A battle that I never wanted to fight," nods the Urfahr native, who was able to leave hospital at least once on Thursday: "Standing is already going well, walking is slow, the arm is still weak." The physiotherapist, who previously helped others and is now dependent on help himself, has had to close his practice with a heavy heart and wants to use the basement of the building in future: "Given the situation, it's not financially viable," says the man, who is now facing a long rehab and whose circle of friends has set up a donation account. "I get so much help and support. Thanks to the positive energy that the judo family also gives me, things are looking up. Thank you!"

I-BAN of the donation account set up: AT86 3430 0000 0033 9242