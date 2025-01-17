Ex-OÖ top judoka
Stroke at 44 follows fight he never wanted
The year could not have started any worse for him. While playing activity games on vacation, Upper Austrian Michael Mirschitzka suffered a stroke at the age of 44. Now the physiotherapist, who used to fight as a top judoka for Mühlviertel and in the national team, needs help himself.
Two hours after arriving at his favorite hotel in Kufstein with his girlfriend Sina on 2 January, he first noticed a speech impediment while playing an activity game. This was suddenly gone when the shock of numbness in his left arm occurred. "I suddenly couldn't move my arm or fingers a millimeter. Sina instructed me to lie flat on the floor and breathe deeply to avoid panicking. Because of the numbness in my left leg that occurred at the same time, I hit the floor and fell in the room, knocking over the table in the process." This is how Michael Mirschitzka describes the dramatic scenes that the former national team judoka experienced: "My greatest fear - that of paralysis - came true."
Stress and being overweight
Stroke - at the age of 44! He was taken to hospital by ambulance, received a lysis injection for the blocked vessel in the capsul interna in the basal ganglia area of the right greater hemisphere after a CT scan of his skull and was then able to move his fingers a little again and lift his thigh a little. Since then, investigations into the cause have been ongoing. "It's unclear," says the 44-year-old, who says of himself: "Even after my career, I did sports like boxing or mountaineering. But I'm overweight and the insidious stress was always my companion. Last year, I had stress on all levels - mental, physical and emotional," says "Mirschi", who is mentally and verbally at full strength, but now has to fight his way back into life physically.
Physiotherapist has to close his practice
"A battle that I never wanted to fight," nods the Urfahr native, who was able to leave hospital at least once on Thursday: "Standing is already going well, walking is slow, the arm is still weak." The physiotherapist, who previously helped others and is now dependent on help himself, has had to close his practice with a heavy heart and wants to use the basement of the building in future: "Given the situation, it's not financially viable," says the man, who is now facing a long rehab and whose circle of friends has set up a donation account. "I get so much help and support. Thanks to the positive energy that the judo family also gives me, things are looking up. Thank you!"
I-BAN of the donation account set up: AT86 3430 0000 0033 9242
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.