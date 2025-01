“Shirkers” of yesteryear have long been indispensable

When the conscience commission fell, the way was clear for many

In 1975, 32 Styrians went through the arduous process of the infamous conscience commission, which was only abolished 17 years later. This led to a sharp increase in the number of people signing up for alternative military service, explains Philipp Kernbauer, the province's civilian service officer: The following year, in 1993, the number of Styrian civilian servicemen exceeded 500 for the first time at 518. The peak was recorded in 2016 with exactly 2010 civilian service declarations, since then the number has remained stable at just under 2000 per year.