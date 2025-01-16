Automatically stored draft

They wanted to set up a club on Tyrolean soil and had officially applied for this in Wörgl. But at the beginning of March - as reported - the handcuffs clicked for 18 suspected members of the notorious biker gang Bandidos. Months of investigations, tailing and bugging led to the arrest of 14 men and four women who were alleged to have smuggled large quantities of cocaine from Italy to Tyrol and circulated it throughout the country. During what was probably the last trip over the Brenner Pass, the alleged head of the gang (37) and another local man were arrested with 600 grams of "snow" in their luggage at the main toll station in Schönberg. A search of the Bandidos chapter and the main suspects' houses revealed brass knuckles, manslaughter clubs, stun guns, a blank-firing weapon and several other prohibited weapons.