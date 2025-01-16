Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

1st wind power discussion

Legal experts make it clear: a total ban will not work

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 18:45

The first round of non-partisan talks on wind power in Carinthia was characterized by calls for objectivity and a commitment to take the results of the referendum seriously. There should be no legal chance of a general total ban.

0 Kommentare

"We take the concerns of both sides seriously. It's about protecting the mountain pastures, but also about the security of the country's energy supply," explained Provincial Vice-President Martin Gruber (VP) in the Spiegelsaal at the Office of the Carinthian Provincial Government. Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig (VP) also emphasized how central legal issues are: "We gain nothing from making something up that the Constitutional Court then overturns. We need a plan that both sides can come to terms with." Gruber and Schuschnig have invited all state parliamentary parties and social partners to the talks.

Zitat Icon

We want to approach each other, be more objective and put the legal framework conditions beyond dispute.

(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Martin Gruber, Landeshauptmannstellvertreter (VP)

Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK

Josef Ofner took part on behalf of the Carinthian FPÖ, "I am probably the only one who is happy about the result". He made it clear: "The popular vote must be acknowledged, it must not be ignored." Regarding a ban, he says: "Our hand is outstretched to write this into the constitution."

Zitat Icon

The Energy Transition Act is the actual trigger for this round table. If a ban is imposed, then we will be there.

(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Josef Ofner, Landesparteiobmannstellvertreter (FP)

Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK

Legal experts have objections
The head of the Constitutional Service, Edmund Primosch, had some bad news for this plan: "Every state law must take into account the interests of the federal government and EU requirements." A total ban is not legally possible. According to Primosch, anchoring it in the constitution makes no difference. The participating lawyers also point out "that ongoing proceedings cannot be stopped".

Gerhard Klocker, Team Kärnten, is pragmatic: "It's about a healthy energy mix." For SP party leader Herwig Seiser, more transparency is the order of the day: "It would be interesting to see what the additional 32 wind turbines will achieve." VP party leader Markus Malle emphasizes: "The winner must be the Carinthian population."

The social partners are behind the workers and the energy mix. "I don't think fundamental bans are good," says Rene Willegger (ÖGB). "We have the chance to become energy self-sufficient," emphasized IV Vice President Michael Velmeden on the employers' side.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Justich
Felix Justich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf