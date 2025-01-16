Legal experts make it clear: a total ban will not work

"We take the concerns of both sides seriously. It's about protecting the mountain pastures, but also about the security of the country's energy supply," explained Provincial Vice-President Martin Gruber (VP) in the Spiegelsaal at the Office of the Carinthian Provincial Government. Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig (VP) also emphasized how central legal issues are: "We gain nothing from making something up that the Constitutional Court then overturns. We need a plan that both sides can come to terms with." Gruber and Schuschnig have invited all state parliamentary parties and social partners to the talks.