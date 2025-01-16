1st wind power discussion
Legal experts make it clear: a total ban will not work
The first round of non-partisan talks on wind power in Carinthia was characterized by calls for objectivity and a commitment to take the results of the referendum seriously. There should be no legal chance of a general total ban.
"We take the concerns of both sides seriously. It's about protecting the mountain pastures, but also about the security of the country's energy supply," explained Provincial Vice-President Martin Gruber (VP) in the Spiegelsaal at the Office of the Carinthian Provincial Government. Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig (VP) also emphasized how central legal issues are: "We gain nothing from making something up that the Constitutional Court then overturns. We need a plan that both sides can come to terms with." Gruber and Schuschnig have invited all state parliamentary parties and social partners to the talks.
We want to approach each other, be more objective and put the legal framework conditions beyond dispute.
Martin Gruber, Landeshauptmannstellvertreter (VP)
Josef Ofner took part on behalf of the Carinthian FPÖ, "I am probably the only one who is happy about the result". He made it clear: "The popular vote must be acknowledged, it must not be ignored." Regarding a ban, he says: "Our hand is outstretched to write this into the constitution."
The Energy Transition Act is the actual trigger for this round table. If a ban is imposed, then we will be there.
Josef Ofner, Landesparteiobmannstellvertreter (FP)
Legal experts have objections
The head of the Constitutional Service, Edmund Primosch, had some bad news for this plan: "Every state law must take into account the interests of the federal government and EU requirements." A total ban is not legally possible. According to Primosch, anchoring it in the constitution makes no difference. The participating lawyers also point out "that ongoing proceedings cannot be stopped".
Gerhard Klocker, Team Kärnten, is pragmatic: "It's about a healthy energy mix." For SP party leader Herwig Seiser, more transparency is the order of the day: "It would be interesting to see what the additional 32 wind turbines will achieve." VP party leader Markus Malle emphasizes: "The winner must be the Carinthian population."
The social partners are behind the workers and the energy mix. "I don't think fundamental bans are good," says Rene Willegger (ÖGB). "We have the chance to become energy self-sufficient," emphasized IV Vice President Michael Velmeden on the employers' side.
