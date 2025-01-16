FPÖ MPs win against “Der Standard”

Investigation proceedings due to reactivation

This is probably also due to the fact that an investigation is pending against the politicians at the Vienna public prosecutor's office because of the funeral video - lawyer Werner Tomanek is defending them. In the media case, they will definitely be proven right in the first instance. Judge Daniel Potmesil reasons: "I believe that the statement that the SS song was sung is true." Nevertheless, the reader of the article would be led to believe that a version specially modified by the NSDAP was chosen. And that is not correct.