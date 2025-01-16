Ilzer protégé: “It’s just a shitty season”

"We are simply lacking individually everywhere at the moment"

Ilzer put his finger in the wound after the 5-0 defeat. "You can lose 5-0 here, but we need to have a long talk about the way we did it. Bayern is certainly not our benchmark in our current form. Nevertheless, we have to play differently here and defend differently," the Styrian criticized his team. "We're simply lacking individually everywhere at the moment. If it's not working, then it's not working, but then you have to leave everything on the pitch. I don't have the feeling that everyone was like that today," said midfielder Dennis Geiger. "We're right in the middle of the relegation battle, there's nothing to gloss over. There's nothing else at stake for us. I hope we show a different face on Saturday, because otherwise it will be difficult for us." Hoffenheim then face penultimate-placed Holstein Kiel (11) away from home. "Our task now, when we have the important game in Kiel in three days, is not to destroy each other, but to find solutions to get out of this difficult situation healthy and successful," said Ilzer.