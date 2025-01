Kitz cult hostess Rosi: What she will pray for now

A new dirndl every year

Traditionally, her establishment on the Bichlalm is not only the venue for the A1-Kitz-Night, where mobile phone operators come together, but also hosts a schnitzel party on the Saturday after the Streif. "We're going to prepare around 450 schnitzels for it," she tells the Krone about the preparations, "And I'm buying a dirndl especially for it again this year," she giggles. How many does she actually already have hanging in her wardrobe? "Well, that's already 45 dresses. But I have about a hundred aprons."