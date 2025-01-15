Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Program 2025

The Stieglerhaus as a place for dialog and visions

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 20:00

Nina Ortner and August Schmölzer have chosen "Shaping peace?" as the motto for this year's program at the Stieglerhaus. There will be 82 in-house events with exciting guests, six guest productions and an extensive range of courses.

0 Kommentare

This year's program at the Stieglerhaus in St. Stefan ob Stainz is colorful and diverse. Once again, the West Styrian cultural center offers something for everyone. Chairman of the board August Schmölzer and Stieglerhaus director Nina Ortner have chosen the annual motto "Shaping peace?!" to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and liberation from National Socialism. The most diverse aspects of peace work will be presented in various formats throughout the year.

March under the sign of women
One of the programmatic highlights is once again in March. A cooperation with the women's action forum and numerous female artists will focus on women's issues.

Many musical highlights also await: soloists from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a Johann Strauss anniversary concert on April 10, plus the open-air concerts in summer with the Arnold Schönberg Choir, Vesna Petkovic, Großmütterchen Hatz, Beat Club Graz and Aniada a Noar .

Robert Stadlober is Artist in Residence at the Stieglerhaus this spring (Bild: Stephan Pabst)
Robert Stadlober is Artist in Residence at the Stieglerhaus this spring
(Bild: Stephan Pabst)

Top-class readings with Schmölzer himself, Hermann Beil or artist in residence Robert Stadlober, who is researching partisans and resistance in the Koralm region, alternate with cabaret with MoKo or Roland Düringer, among others, and interesting film evenings. Other artists in residence are the visual artists Markus Guschelbauer and Heimo Luxbacher.

Of course, the Stieglerhaus is once again cooperating with Kunst.Kultur.Tage Schillern, La Strada, the Mezzanintheater, Graz University and the University of Art, but also with Bio Ernte Steiermark, the HLW Deutschlandsberg and many more. The repairCafé, Women's Café, Summer Cinema, Stieglerhaus Uni, Spotting Science and the extensive children's program with its workshops remain a fixed part of the program.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf