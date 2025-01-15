Program 2025
The Stieglerhaus as a place for dialog and visions
Nina Ortner and August Schmölzer have chosen "Shaping peace?" as the motto for this year's program at the Stieglerhaus. There will be 82 in-house events with exciting guests, six guest productions and an extensive range of courses.
This year's program at the Stieglerhaus in St. Stefan ob Stainz is colorful and diverse. Once again, the West Styrian cultural center offers something for everyone. Chairman of the board August Schmölzer and Stieglerhaus director Nina Ortner have chosen the annual motto "Shaping peace?!" to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and liberation from National Socialism. The most diverse aspects of peace work will be presented in various formats throughout the year.
March under the sign of women
One of the programmatic highlights is once again in March. A cooperation with the women's action forum and numerous female artists will focus on women's issues.
Many musical highlights also await: soloists from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a Johann Strauss anniversary concert on April 10, plus the open-air concerts in summer with the Arnold Schönberg Choir, Vesna Petkovic, Großmütterchen Hatz, Beat Club Graz and Aniada a Noar .
Top-class readings with Schmölzer himself, Hermann Beil or artist in residence Robert Stadlober, who is researching partisans and resistance in the Koralm region, alternate with cabaret with MoKo or Roland Düringer, among others, and interesting film evenings. Other artists in residence are the visual artists Markus Guschelbauer and Heimo Luxbacher.
Of course, the Stieglerhaus is once again cooperating with Kunst.Kultur.Tage Schillern, La Strada, the Mezzanintheater, Graz University and the University of Art, but also with Bio Ernte Steiermark, the HLW Deutschlandsberg and many more. The repairCafé, Women's Café, Summer Cinema, Stieglerhaus Uni, Spotting Science and the extensive children's program with its workshops remain a fixed part of the program.
