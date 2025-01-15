The Stieglerhaus as a place for dialog and visions

This year's program at the Stieglerhaus in St. Stefan ob Stainz is colorful and diverse. Once again, the West Styrian cultural center offers something for everyone. Chairman of the board August Schmölzer and Stieglerhaus director Nina Ortner have chosen the annual motto "Shaping peace?!" to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and liberation from National Socialism. The most diverse aspects of peace work will be presented in various formats throughout the year.