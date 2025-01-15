Surprising change! Cult presenter leaves F1

Buxton: "Racing is my life. My deepest passion. Its drivers are my heroes. I've been incredibly lucky to have a job for the last two decades that is all about telling their stories. Furthermore, I have always believed that this job is about taking the fans on a journey into the heart of the racing world, be it on the page or on the screen. To make them a part of the sport they love. That was and always will be the reason why I do what I do."