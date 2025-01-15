After seven years
Surprising change! Cult presenter leaves F1
This change comes as a surprise: Will Buxton, one of the best-known TV faces in Formula 1, will no longer be reporting on the premier class in future. After seven years with "F1 TV", the 43-year-old is moving to the US channel "FOX Sports".
His new role will be reporting on the American IndyCar series. This is where he once began his television career. "I always hoped that I would return one day, but I could never have imagined that I would get the opportunity to cover the series full-time. The fact that I can now do this is an extraordinary honor," Buxton wrote in his Instagram post.
Buxton will follow Formula 1 "from the couch"
He achieved cult status in Formula 1, particularly through his short appearances in the Netflix series "Drive to Survive", and enjoyed great popularity among fans. For Buxton, it has been seven "incredible years" with "F1 TV". "And I'm looking forward to seeing how 2025 will develop - for now at least from my couch," said the presenter as he said goodbye.
Buxton: "Racing is my life. My deepest passion. Its drivers are my heroes. I've been incredibly lucky to have a job for the last two decades that is all about telling their stories. Furthermore, I have always believed that this job is about taking the fans on a journey into the heart of the racing world, be it on the page or on the screen. To make them a part of the sport they love. That was and always will be the reason why I do what I do."
Another reason for the change is that the rights to the IndyCar series will switch to "FOX" from 2025. It was previously broadcast by NBC.
