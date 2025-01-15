This VW Bulli defied the flames in California

Weather authority: "Not quite out of the woods yet"

The "Red Flag" warning for the area in Southern California remains in place. "Not quite out of the woods yet", explained the weather authority in Los Angeles on Platform X. The large-scale operation involving almost 17,000 helpers in and around Los Angeles is still ongoing, but the authorities are reporting progress. The Palisades Fire on the western edge of Los Angeles is now 18 percent contained. The "Eaton Fire" near Pasadena and Altadena to the north-east of Los Angeles is 35 percent under control. At least 25 fatalities have been confirmed so far, with more still missing.