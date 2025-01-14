The AfD, like the Rassemblement National in France, are parties that are established in the parliaments and have a growing electorate. Both want "the national self-determination and identity of the Germans and French to be restored, because they believe that the Brussels bureaucracy has illegally usurped a large part of it," said Lavrov, referring to the right-wing parties in Germany and France. In this context, the 74-year-old chief diplomat also mentioned the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance several times. He could not say that the programs of all these parties were destructive.