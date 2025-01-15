Animal issues trigger the first coalition dispute

FPÖ voted against animal welfare package in 2022

According to Brodtrager, the following statement by Amesbauer on fully slatted floors also caused irritation: "In an ideal world, no animal would have to live on slatted floors. It is not species-appropriate, the animals injure themselves. I would like to see a ban with compensation for farmers." The agricultural functionary recalls that the FPÖ voted against the animal welfare package with transitional periods for phasing out fully slatted floors in the National Council in 2022.