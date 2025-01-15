Farmers criticize FPÖ
Animal issues trigger the first coalition dispute
The statements made by the new FPÖ animal welfare councillor Hannes Amesbauer in the "Krone" newspaper have now led to criticism from ÖVP young farmers. They are calling for "more concrete plans", especially when it comes to animal transport and fully slatted floors - and suggest that the Freedom Party member should "deal with the reality on livestock farms".
"Just these damned live animal transports across Europe or by ship. It's not in keeping with the times, it's barbaric, it has to stop!" Hannes Amesbauer said in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper last week. The Styrian young farmers under chairman Bernd Brodtrager are "extremely irritated" by this.
The fact is that the transportation of Austrian animals for slaughter to non-EU countries has been completely banned since 2022. "Only valuable breeding animals that are used for genetic breeding progress in the destination countries are purchased from third countries and transported there under the best possible conditions." Austria is a "pioneer in Europe" with high legal requirements for animal transportation.
FPÖ voted against animal welfare package in 2022
According to Brodtrager, the following statement by Amesbauer on fully slatted floors also caused irritation: "In an ideal world, no animal would have to live on slatted floors. It is not species-appropriate, the animals injure themselves. I would like to see a ban with compensation for farmers." The agricultural functionary recalls that the FPÖ voted against the animal welfare package with transitional periods for phasing out fully slatted floors in the National Council in 2022.
Brodtrager: "If the newly appointed provincial councillor were to take a look at the reality on livestock farms and the agricultural markets, he would quickly realize that the ideal solution would be to create changes in animal husbandry through market-adapted transitional periods with animal welfare premiums. However, it is apparently easier for the FPÖ to ponder possible bans with handouts for farmers."
Young farmers already rebellious in the past
It is certainly a strong broadside. But the young farmers, who are part of the ÖVP farmers' association, were not stingy with their criticism of the government in the last legislative period, when they protested against large-scale photovoltaic systems on arable land.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
