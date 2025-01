Fashionable comeback with the Söhne Mannheims

In 2012, the Carinthian-born designer launched the event series, which made guest appearances at the luxury hotel Le Meridien, Lake Wörthersee, the Albertina, the Giant Ferris Wheel and even the Vienna State Opera. Numerous stars made an appearance, one of the highlights being a visit from 80s legend Boy George. The success proved her right and even brought Klein an international deal last year. She sold her fashion check-in to her partner agency for Germany. All the more reason for her to look forward to her comeback on March 7 in Vienna. And it will not only be brilliant, but also a journey back to her roots.