Medvedev defeats Thai after trailing 1:2

Medvedev destroyed the net camera and racket

Before that, however, he was in a very bad mood shortly before falling 2:1 behind. He destroyed the net camera - and his racquet - with five targeted shots. In addition to the obligatory warning, Medvedev, who incidentally became a father for the second time shortly before the tournament, will be fined. Taylor Fritz had a much easier time against US compatriot Jenson Brooksby. The finalist at last year's US Open and ATP Finals only lost five games. "I'm super-happy with how the match went. It's never easy to play your first match in a Slam because you're nervous," admitted Fritz.