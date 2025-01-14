Camera smashed
Medvedev defeats Thai after trailing 1:2
There were no big surprises on the third day of the €58.29 million Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. However, the number five seed Daniil Medvedev had a lot of trouble on Tuesday, only making it through 6:2,4:6,3:6,6:1,6:2 against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej (THA) after trailing 1:2 in sets and a "freak-out".
Taylor Fritz (USA-4) and Jasmine Paolini (ITA-4) and Yelena Rybakina (KAZ-6) were unchallenged in the women's singles.
Medvedev reached the final last year after three five-set victories, among other things, but then lost to Jannik Sinner in five. "I know that I play better when I'm on court longer," joked Medvedev on court. "But seriously: I couldn't touch a ball in the second and third sets, he hit everything and I didn't know what to do. If he plays every match like that, his life can be good: Money, girls, casino," the Russian then jokes again.
Medvedev destroyed the net camera and racket
Before that, however, he was in a very bad mood shortly before falling 2:1 behind. He destroyed the net camera - and his racquet - with five targeted shots. In addition to the obligatory warning, Medvedev, who incidentally became a father for the second time shortly before the tournament, will be fined. Taylor Fritz had a much easier time against US compatriot Jenson Brooksby. The finalist at last year's US Open and ATP Finals only lost five games. "I'm super-happy with how the match went. It's never easy to play your first match in a Slam because you're nervous," admitted Fritz.
The 38-year-old Gael Monfils, a recent winner in Auckland, is also in great form. The crowd favorite defeated his French compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, seeded number 30, 7:6(7),6:3,6:7(6),6:7(5),6:4 in 3:46 hours in the generational duel. Monfils will now face the German Daniel Altmaier at his 19th Australian Open. The oldest player at the tournament is Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss, who turns 40 at the end of March, put up a brave fight against Lorenzo Sonego. In the end, however, the Italian prevailed 6:4, 5:7, 7:5, 7:5.
In the women's tournament, world number four Paolini and number six Rybakina were unchallenged. The Italian, who stormed into the elite in 2024 with finals appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon, gave China's Wei Sijia no chance with a 6-0, 6-4 win. Rybakina also gave the Australian wild card player Emerson Jones a short lesson with a 6:1, 6:1 win. The 2022 Wimbledon winner had already reached the final in Melbourne two years ago.
Navarro progresses after "marathon"
Eighth seed Emma Navarro first had to endure a 3:20-hour marathon against her US compatriot 7:6(5),6:7(5),7:5. She will now face Julia Grabher's conqueror, China's Wang Xiyu.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.