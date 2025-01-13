Oscar nominations postponed again

Managing Director Bill Kramer and Academy Director Janet Yang expressed their condolences to those affected by the fires in a statement. However, the Academy intends to stick to the planned date for the 97th Academy Awards. The trophy gala is to take place on March 2 in Hollywood. However, the traditional luncheon in the run-up to the Oscars has been canceled. The award nominees are usually celebrated at a luncheon a few weeks before the gala.