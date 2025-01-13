Vorteilswelt
Fire disaster

Oscar nominations postponed again

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 20:43

Due to the still raging forest fires in the Los Angeles area, the Oscar nominations have been postponed again. This was announced on Monday. A fundraising campaign is planned for the award ceremony itself.

Originally, the contenders for Hollywood's highest prize were to be announced on Friday (January 17). This date was postponed last week to January 19 due to the fires. Now there has been a further postponement - the nominations are not due to be announced until January 23.

The fire departments continue to fight tirelessly against the flames. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Ethan Swope)
The fire departments continue to fight tirelessly against the flames.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Ethan Swope)

Managing Director Bill Kramer and Academy Director Janet Yang expressed their condolences to those affected by the fires in a statement. However, the Academy intends to stick to the planned date for the 97th Academy Awards. The trophy gala is to take place on March 2 in Hollywood. However, the traditional luncheon in the run-up to the Oscars has been canceled. The award nominees are usually celebrated at a luncheon a few weeks before the gala.

Beyoncé donates 2.4 million euros
The Grammy awards are also scheduled to take place as planned. The music awards ceremony is scheduled for February 2 in Los Angeles. Donations for the victims of the fires are to be collected at the gala. 

US superstar Beyoncé (43) wants to donate 2.5 million dollars (around 2.4 million euros) to those affected by the fires through her foundation "Beygood". The money will be used to support families in the Altadena and Pasadena area north of Los Angeles who have lost their homes, according to a post by the foundation on Instagram.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

