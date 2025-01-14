World Cup opener! Austria against Kuwait – from 8.30 pm

Hoping for the EM flow

They are still a long way from the flow of the last European Championship, which led to a historic eighth place. "You can't force that. There were a lot of special moments back then. We have to live in the here and now," said Frimmel ahead of the duels with Kuwait, Asian champions Qatar (Thursday/20.30) and six-time world champions France (Saturday/18.00/both live on ORF 1). "It's difficult to repeat that. We have to approach the tasks in a new way. A win over Kuwait can give us a push. An opening win and the main round must actually be a must for us."