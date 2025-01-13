Katzer: “There is a lot of interest in our players”

Mamadou Sangare has recently been touted as a candidate for a transfer worth millions. "But he hasn't said that he wants to leave and I believe that he feels very comfortable with us," said Katzer. He has not received a single offer for a regular at the moment. "But there is a lot of interest in our players. If we were to push, we could sell some of them," explained the 45-year-old. Should an unethical offer come in and a professional leave the club, the club is prepared. "We are prepared in every position in case something happens."