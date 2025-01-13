Not a sell-out, but:
Katzer: “There is a lot of interest in our players”
Rapid completed their first training session on grass this year on Monday - with a squad in which there will probably be fewer changes before the first competitive match in just under four weeks than was assumed a few weeks ago. Managing Director of Sport Markus Katzer announced that he does not want to sell any key players during the winter transfer window. "Our intention is not to sell any regular players," explained the Viennese. However, there is certainly a lot of interest ...
Only a really high-dollar offer could make you weak. "Something can always happen, but we definitely don't want to sell out," emphasized Katzer. Rapid are third in the table, eight points behind leaders Sturm Graz, and are in the last 16 of the Conference League. "We see huge opportunities in both competitions," said the sporting director.
However, Katzer does not want this statement to be understood as a challenge to the defending champions. "For me, Sturm Graz are the absolute favorites, but I'm not writing off Salzburg either. Austria are on an incredible run, we'll see how that continues. But the fact is, we have a chance and we want to take it."
Sturm Graz as a role model for Rapid
In this context, the reigning double winners serve as a role model. "You saw at Sturm that the key was to keep the team together. That's why we have no intention or pressure to sell players." Rapid are not currently reliant on income from the transfer market, if only because of the around ten million euros they have raised in the Conference League so far.
Mamadou Sangare has recently been touted as a candidate for a transfer worth millions. "But he hasn't said that he wants to leave and I believe that he feels very comfortable with us," said Katzer. He has not received a single offer for a regular at the moment. "But there is a lot of interest in our players. If we were to push, we could sell some of them," explained the 45-year-old. Should an unethical offer come in and a professional leave the club, the club is prepared. "We are prepared in every position in case something happens."
Who's coming and who's going?
Katzer is not only concerned with possible departures - the sporting director has his eye on the 21-year-old Ivorian Romeo Amane, who is considered to be highly talented. "He's a player we find exciting, who has a lot of quality," said Katzer about the versatile midfielder, who is currently under contract with Swedish club BK Häcken and would probably cost millions to sign.
Irrespective of possible additions, one or two players who have not played an important role recently are set to leave the club, as has been the case with Maximilian Hofmann and Tobias Hedl in recent days. Katzer: "We are looking for solutions for players with few playing minutes."
According to coach Robert Klauß, striker Ryan Mmaee is a "perceived new signing". The Moroccan striker missed the entire fall season due to injury, but is now in team training. There are high hopes for the Moroccan, especially as there is not much choice in attack following the absence of Guido Burgstaller - in addition to Mmaee, Dion Beljo, Nikolaus Wurmbrand, Noah Bischof and, if necessary, Isak Jansson are also available.
There is a particular need for action in Rapid's offense, as Klauß' analysis of the first half of the season showed. "We create a lot of chances and get into good shooting positions, but we don't score enough goals," the German criticized. This issue will be addressed during the training camp in Benidorm (Spain) from January 19 to 26. Klauß was able to call on almost the entire squad for the start of training, with only Laurenz Orgler missing alongside Burgstaller. The third goalkeeper will be out for months due to a knee injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
