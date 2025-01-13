Automatically saved design

Plays with stuffed animals
A baby gorilla found at Istanbul airport is attracting a lot of attention in Turkey. The little ape was found in a cage box at the end of November. It is now being nursed back to health in an Istanbul zoo.
"This is the first time we have found a gorilla of this kind in Turkey," said Fahrettin Ulu, Director of Nature Conservation and National Parks, according to the state news agency Anadolu. The young ape is an endangered western gorilla. Apparently it was to be illegally transported from Nigeria to Thailand.
In the beginning, he was still very shy and melancholy. Now, however, he is lively, plays with cuddly toys and an abacus and sometimes drums his chest, says Anadolu. His self-confidence has definitely been boosted.
Future of the animal still unclear
The fate of the young ape has moved many in Turkey. More than a hundred thousand users took part in an appeal by the nature conservation authority on the X platform to find a name for the gorilla, which has now been christened "Zeytin" (German: Olive).
According to Ulu, the baby ape has already put on one kilo since it was found and has grown 3.5 centimetres. Veterinarian Gülfem Esmen is one of those looking after the gorilla - this is new territory for her too. She had to research what a monkey is allowed to eat, she told Anadolu. The little monkey now has milk for breakfast and is fed snacks such as fruit, vegetables and nuts throughout the day.
It is not yet clear what will happen next for the monkey. It is hoped that "Zeytin" will be able to return to his home and be released into the wild in the rainforest, says director Ulu. However, it is still unclear how this could happen.
