Automatically saved design

According to Ulu, the baby ape has already put on one kilo since it was found and has grown 3.5 centimetres. Veterinarian Gülfem Esmen is one of those looking after the gorilla - this is new territory for her too. She had to research what a monkey is allowed to eat, she told Anadolu. The little monkey now has milk for breakfast and is fed snacks such as fruit, vegetables and nuts throughout the day.