Stocker: A budget restructuring is “achievable”

Stocker had already admitted in several interviews at the weekend that his reputation had suffered as a result of the U-turn towards the FPÖ. While Stocker was still considered one of Kickl's harshest critics during the election campaign, he has been negotiating a new government with the FPÖ leader since the talks with the SPÖ and NEOS broke down. However, his attitude towards the blue party leader has not changed: "I know what I said and I stand by what I said. And I also know that I am now doing something that I previously said I would not do," Stocker explained in the new ORF program "Das Gespräch". Once again, he blamed the SPÖ, above all party leader Andreas Babler, for the collapse of the three-way talks.