No start in Cortina

For “Mitsch” it’s “Kälberloch” instead of “Tofana”

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 06:55

Styrian Kästle pilot Tamara Tippler was not really "amused" after she was allowed to take part in the first downhill training in St. Anton - in which she did not finish - but was sent home on Friday by the ÖSV coaches without racing. A fate that the "speed mom" - daughter Mia was born in September 2023 - shares with Michelle Niederwieser from Bucher

The 25-year-old underwent cartilage surgery on her right knee in February 2024 and was only able to start her preparations late. Nevertheless, she finished 31st in the super-G in Beaver Creek in December, just seven hundredths shy of a place in the points.

Tippler versus Egger in Cortina, Zauchensee for Niuederwieser
While Tippler will get her next chance in the World Cup this week at the classic on the "Tofana" in Cortina and will compete with Magdalena Egger for the last free ticket in the downhill, "Mitsch" will continue in the European Cup for the time being.

Tamara Tippler was eliminated in the only training session for the downhill in St. Anton. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Tamara Tippler was eliminated in the only training session for the downhill in St. Anton.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The first training session for the downhill races scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday is already scheduled for today in Zauchensee. "Of course I'm disappointed that I'm not allowed to go to Cortina," admits the head skier. "However, I can't change the decision and will now concentrate fully on Zauchensee."

Leonie Zegg and Victoria Olivier will also be battling for EC speed points in Zauchensee. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Leonie Zegg and Victoria Olivier will also be battling for EC speed points in Zauchensee.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

Ländle trio at the start in Michi Walchhofer's home town
Lena Wechner, another athlete from the "Speed West" training group of Egger's Christoph Alster, has been "seconded" to Salzburg to gain confidence and points in the European Cup. A goal that Leonie Zegg and Victoria Olivier also have on the "Kälberloch" slope. The 20-year-old junior downhill world champion finished fifth and sixth in the first two EC downhill races of the season and should have her "fun" on the challenging course in the home of former world champion Michi Walchhofer and collect important points in the battle for the overall EC standings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
