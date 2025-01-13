For “Mitsch” it’s “Kälberloch” instead of “Tofana”

Ländle trio at the start in Michi Walchhofer's home town

Lena Wechner, another athlete from the "Speed West" training group of Egger's Christoph Alster, has been "seconded" to Salzburg to gain confidence and points in the European Cup. A goal that Leonie Zegg and Victoria Olivier also have on the "Kälberloch" slope. The 20-year-old junior downhill world champion finished fifth and sixth in the first two EC downhill races of the season and should have her "fun" on the challenging course in the home of former world champion Michi Walchhofer and collect important points in the battle for the overall EC standings.