Labiche’s “Affair” – a halting ride to hell!

Elfriede Jelinek once translated the work on behalf of the directorial giant Klaus Michael Grüber, and the razor-sharp world skepticism of her language is the ideal medium for the genre. What could the strong ensemble and the experienced director Alexandra Liedtke have failed to achieve? Quite a lot, unfortunately. Possibly out of trepidation about the Nobel Prize winner, they neglected to simply start up the railjet to hell with the utmost precision. Instead, a piece of absurdist theater overloaded with singing and pantomime is attempted, which makes the almost one and a half hour play seem surprisingly heavy and laborious.