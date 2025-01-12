Kammerspiele premiere
Labiche’s “Affair” – a halting ride to hell!
Eugène Labiche's "Affair Rue de Lourcine" only half succeeds at the Vienna Kammerspiele despite brilliant actors and Elfriede Jelinek's translation.
A bourgeois in the glory of his possessions takes one fateful step away from the path of virtue, and the maelstrom of the abyss engulfs him with ever-increasing speed. Every attempt to free himself sets the next catastrophe in motion. When everything is covered up in the end, the characters return to their existences seemingly undamaged. But they are neatly chopped up and reassembled like a jigsaw puzzle, just like Max and Moritz in the end.
Countless farces, from Nestroy to Arnold and Bach, have been built on this pattern. But no one has mastered it like the French - Feydeau, Courteline, in this case Labiche. What a story! Two drunkards wake up in the marriage bed of one of them and think they have beaten a young worker to death in a drunken stupor. There's no time to dwell on the horror of what they've done, because it's time to cover it up.
Elfriede Jelinek once translated the work on behalf of the directorial giant Klaus Michael Grüber, and the razor-sharp world skepticism of her language is the ideal medium for the genre. What could the strong ensemble and the experienced director Alexandra Liedtke have failed to achieve? Quite a lot, unfortunately. Possibly out of trepidation about the Nobel Prize winner, they neglected to simply start up the railjet to hell with the utmost precision. Instead, a piece of absurdist theater overloaded with singing and pantomime is attempted, which makes the almost one and a half hour play seem surprisingly heavy and laborious.
Michael Dangl and Marcus Bluhm play their hearts out, Robert Joseph Bartl, Melanie Hackl and Kimberley Rydell also leave nothing to be desired, with the exception of the shoe of the supposed murder victim. A respectable piece of theater overall, but one would have expected more.
