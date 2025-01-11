KTM’s MotoGP exit? Now Kinigadner speaks!

Backs Pierer
Should they leave or should they stay - the MotoGP commitment of the economically troubled motorcycle manufacturer KTM has caused much discussion in recent weeks and has now even prompted motorcross legend Heinz Kinigadner to step up to the plate! The soon-to-be 65-year-old Tyrolean, who won the 1994 Pharaohs Rally and the 1995 Paris-Peking Rally on KTM bikes, among others, is now clearing up the concerns: "MotoGP is the furthest thing from an exit!"
In an interview with "speedweek.com", Kinigadner was convinced that leaving MotoGP would not make sense, especially from a financial point of view. "The interest in MotoGP is the greatest. Lewis Hamilton's management has contacted us, but he is by no means the only one we are negotiating with." In any case, Mercedes only holds around 30 percent of the team in Formula 1, "the rest is with other partners".
People would know what the entry of Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media means: the Americans have been able to help Formula 1 reach unprecedented economic heights in recent years and it is expected that MotoGP is also heading for golden times ...
Pierer "has made KTM what it is"!
Away from the topic of MotoGP, Kinigadner regrets that KTM boss Stefan Pierer is currently perceived as anything but good by the public. "He has made KTM what it is. He has created jobs for thousands of people. The fact that people are now nailing him to the wall like this and forgetting everything really hurts," says KTM consultant Kinigadner.
He hopes that Pierer's influence will "not be completely lost" in the course of the upcoming efforts to save the motorcycle manufacturer.
