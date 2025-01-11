Manuel Feller calm
“Crisis? I’ve experienced it all ten times before!”
The half-time lead didn't bring Manuel Feller any luck in the Adelboden slalom ++ Third win of the season for Clement Noël ++ Fabio Gstrein best Austrian!
Outwardly emotionless, Feller took note of his best time in the first run. "It's only half-time," the Tyrolean noted dryly. And one thing was particularly important: when "cheering", the hand was not allowed to protrude above the shoulder under any circumstances. "A curse, that's bad luck for the second run!" says Feller about a superstition that is widespread in the Ski World Cup.
"The slalom is simply an extremely brutal discipline!"
In this respect, not much could actually happen in the final! Unfortunately, however, our men's skiers were unable to secure their first win of the season or their first slalom podium of the World Cup winter. Because Feller also took risks in his typical manner in run two, conceding his fourth retirement in the sixth slalom of the season in the thick Swiss fog soup.
However, the reigning slalom World Cup winner is in no mood for a crisis. After all, he has the speed and therefore the most important thing. "The slalom is simply an extremely brutal discipline," Feller shrugged his shoulders. "It's nothing I haven't experienced ten times before!"
Dominik Raschner also slipped out of the race in the final with a top result in sight. So - as in Madonna - Fabio Gstrein was the best Austrian. This time, the "Ötzi" even tapped the podium much more firmly in fifth place. "The direction is right. But if we eliminate the small mistakes, then we'll all be right up there at the front." A clear message for the slaloms in Wengen, Kitzbühel and Schladming. Speaking of which, there is good news from Kitzbühel. FIS Race Director Hannes Trinkl found dream conditions on the Streif and Ganslern during the official snow inspection.
Odermatt again in the giant slalom?
The "inspection" was completed after a hand-stopped 20 seconds and Trinkl gave the green light. Ticket sales are running at full speed, 18,000 tickets are gone for Saturday (downhill), 8,000 each for Friday (super-G) and Sunday (slalom). VIP tickets are still available (a few) for Friday and Sunday. In Adelboden, the giant slalom (10.30/13.30) is on the program on Sunday. In which superstar Marco Odermatt wants to win for the fourth time in a row after 2022, 2023 and 2024. The Austrians? Already winless in 22 races and "only" dangerous outsiders.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
