“Crisis? I’ve experienced it all ten times before!”

Dominik Raschner also slipped out of the race in the final with a top result in sight. So - as in Madonna - Fabio Gstrein was the best Austrian. This time, the "Ötzi" even tapped the podium much more firmly in fifth place. "The direction is right. But if we eliminate the small mistakes, then we'll all be right up there at the front." A clear message for the slaloms in Wengen, Kitzbühel and Schladming. Speaking of which, there is good news from Kitzbühel. FIS Race Director Hannes Trinkl found dream conditions on the Streif and Ganslern during the official snow inspection.