Successful premiere
Lei-Lei: Villach carnival season officially opened
A historic anniversary: on Saturday evening, the Villach Carnival Guild kicked off its 70th carnival season. The tension among the prince and princess was correspondingly high - as Nicole I. and Fidelius LXX. revealed to the "Krone" before the big premiere.
"The tension is already great - everything went really well at the dress rehearsal. It's not supposed to be a good omen," worried the jubilee prince and princess Nicole Glanznig and Marc Germeshausen in an interview with "Krone" just a few hours before the premiere. Both have always been die-hard carnival fools, absolute fans of Villach's 5th season - and feel very honored to be allowed to sit on the throne in the big anniversary year.
"As the daughter of the current guild chancellor, I was practically born into carnival. I was also a child princess in 2012," says "Her Ladyship Princess Nicole I", who is also the Guild's State Secretary. And for Prince Fidelius LXX. alias Marc Germeshausen, the Villach carnival is also a matter close to his heart.
"A big fan since my childhood"
"I've been a big fan since I was a child. I've been to one of the sessions almost every year since I was 18. I've also always taken part in the parade myself on Shrove Saturday with a round and costumes I've made myself. And it was a huge honor for me to be asked to be the prince. But keeping it a secret until the official announcement was a challenge, especially in the family circle."
As were the preparations and the numerous appointments in the run-up to the premiere. "We definitely didn't get bored - but now we're all really looking forward to all the meetings. Even if the nervousness is naturally great." And yet, or perhaps precisely because of this, everything went according to plan at the premiere.
Regular guests and returnees
In front of a sold-out audience at the Congress Center Villach, the Faschingsgilde's carnival session kicked off for the 70th time with a colorful program full of satire, music and dance. As usual, the audience favorites Hans-Jörg "Hone" Petrik and Thomas Springer (this year as illustrious time travelers) lead through the 13 sessions up to and including 22 February.
Of course, the well-known "stage inventory" - such as Hannes Höbinger, who mutated from Nachzipfer to Narrzipfer, Manfred "Noste" Obernosterer or the "Spaßbrems'n" Arnold Angermann with or on his double bass - will also be there. Bettina Schützelhofer is also celebrating a comeback - as vocal support for the stage ensemble and as an elementary educational pillory speaker!
Preparations were a particular challenge this year. The constantly changing political situation presents us with new tasks every day.
Gildenkanzler Karl Glanznig
"The preparations were a particular challenge this year. The constantly changing political situation presents us with new tasks every day. But our team responds with passion and creativity - and has put together a very varied, topical and humorous program," says Guild Chancellor Karl Glanznig. Reservation requests for the few remaining tickets can be made on 04242/22160 or by email to info@villacherfasching.at.
Guest performance at traditional carnival
A very special highlight awaits the Villach Guild in its anniversary year at the end of Carnival at the beginning of March: participation in the legendary Cologne Carnival. "We're really looking forward to it. Even if we have to leave at four o'clock in the morning on Sunday morning, after our big, traditional parade in Villach. Just going all the way - that will probably be the best solution," says the carnival prince.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.