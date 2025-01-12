On the streetcar track
Man knocked unconscious after garden gnome slogan
A joke turned serious: a man from Graz (28) defended himself against an opponent he had insulted and knocked him unconscious on the streetcar track in Graz. As the "Krone" has learned, the suspect recently turned himself in. Why did he strike? His lawyer explains.
The case in Graz is being compared to the brutal attack on Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller: Shortly before Christmas, a Bosnian man (36) was knocked unconscious with a punch in the early hours of the morning in Jakoministraße in Graz, he was left lying on the streetcar tracks. The perpetrator fled the scene and the police searched for him.
Now the wanted man, a man from Graz, has turned himself in, confirms his lawyer Andreas Kleinbichler. His client justifies himself as follows: he had been partying with friends and was on his way home. Although he himself was not of impressive height, the 28-year-old joked about a Bosnian man walking in front of him, calling him a "garden gnome". In the presence of his ex-girlfriend, he didn't find this funny at all and, according to the man from Graz, attacked him with "storm attacks" and challenged him to fight.
My client deeply regrets his behavior, but the injury resulted from the provocative behavior of the opponent, who instilled great fear in my client
Anwalt Andreas Kleinbichler
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
The suspect, an autistic man who reacts in panic to physical proximity, punched the Bosnian, causing him to slump unconscious on the streetcar track. The Graz man's attempt to drag the victim away failed, whereupon he stopped the approaching streetcar - and then fled in fear.
Lawyer Kleinbichler: "My client deeply regrets his behavior, but the injury resulted from the provocative behavior of the opponent, who instilled great fear in my client."
