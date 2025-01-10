40 amateur chefs wanted
With splendor and toques: cooking like in imperial times
Cooking like in imperial times, this exciting event will be offered on February 9 for 40 selected amateur chefs at Grades Castle. Award-winning chef Roland Steiger, Didi Mateschitz's ex-coach, and Willi Gabalier will also be in the kitchen. Castle owner Constantin Staus-Rausch has come up with a lot of ideas.
There are books about the Habsburgs' favorite dishes. Karl Habsburg-Lothringen has also visited his friend Constantin Staus-Rausch at Grades Castle. "Cooking like in imperial times" is sure to be a unique event.
A love of boiled beef
Emperor Franz Joseph (1830-1916) was considered to be very undemanding and his personal taste in food was not particularly refined. However, his preference for boiled beef ("Tafelspitz") is legendary. On special occasions, the court chefs had to prepare elaborate, multi-course menus.
"Waltz King Johann Strauss, who is celebrating his 200th birthday this year, also plays an important role at our event," says Constantin Staus-Rausch. "The Waltz King always played and conducted for a long time and usually only got up at lunchtime. His favorite dish was goulash with champagne." This will also be on the plates.
Mateschitz chef and Gabalier
Award-winning chef Roland Steiger, who used to cook for Didi Mateschitz's high-profile VIP guests in Formula 1, will conjure up some culinary delights. Willi Gabalier, who has a dance school and presents on Servus TV, will also be in the kitchen. Castle owner Constantin Staus-Rausch has also passed on his knowledge of art treasures on the TV format "Bares für Rares Österreich" on Servus TV until 2021.
Two kitchens take center stage: the modern castle kitchen, which also dates back to 1850 and is equipped with a rustic wood-burning stove. Then there is the old Rauchkuchl, which is very rare in Austria. "It stands under a large open fireplace," says Constantin. "Maria Theresa banned such smoky kitchens."
Many culinary delicacies from the Middle Ages are cooked up. Constantin is also an amateur chef and accompanies the guests throughout the day, telling exciting anecdotes about the history of Grades Castle. There will also be an entertaining castle quiz. Constantin Staus-Rausch has restored Grades Castle to its former glory in recent years. "We once found an old pile of stones." Now the 35-year-old lives inside and puts on many events. Like "Cooking like in imperial times."
Lent is also an interesting topic. "The otter was a Lenten dish." The olio garlic soup was also prepared for twelve hours. "But it contains every type of meat there is," says the lord of the castle. As an art historian, he is of course particularly fond of Emperor Franz Josef. With a reign of almost 68 years, Sissi's husband surpassed every other ruler of his dynasty.
Sour milk for the emperor
Emperor Franz Josef simply ate when there was no appointment. He is even said to have been content with just sour milk and brown bread during his summer stays in Ischl. On special occasions, however, there were lavish feasts with menus. Serial dinners were held three times a week, to which 30 public figures were invited. Family dinners were held on Sundays, to which all members of the imperial family, if present in Vienna, had to attend. Only illness was accepted as an excuse; if necessary, Franz Joseph sent his personal physician to make sure he was not being lied to.
