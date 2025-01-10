With splendor and toques: cooking like in imperial times

Emperor Franz Josef simply ate when there was no appointment. He is even said to have been content with just sour milk and brown bread during his summer stays in Ischl. On special occasions, however, there were lavish feasts with menus. Serial dinners were held three times a week, to which 30 public figures were invited. Family dinners were held on Sundays, to which all members of the imperial family, if present in Vienna, had to attend. Only illness was accepted as an excuse; if necessary, Franz Joseph sent his personal physician to make sure he was not being lied to.