This is a 0:6 debacle against our skiing nemesis

It doesn't get any better than this! The sporting year got off to a brilliant start for Austria. A historic triple triumph at the Four Hills Tournament, eleven out of twelve possible podium places. The TV ratings underline the euphoria surrounding the red-white-red eagles. On average, 1.53 million people watched the decision in Bischofshofen, more than ever before. Another figure is even more impressive: almost four million TV viewers zapped at least one of the four competitions. Ratings and records reminiscent of the most successful times in ski camp ...