With the “Krone” to the ski highlight of the year!

The ski highlight of the year is approaching: the best skiers in the world will meet in Saalbach, Salzburg. The "Krone" is there as a partner of the Austrian Ski Association and is giving away great prizes for all winter sports fans!
The excitement is building: Saalbach will be the venue for one of the biggest ski events, where the athletes of the Austrian Ski Association will be battling for the best times. Names such as Marco Schwarz, Manuel Feller and Katharina Liensberger stand for pure passion and tireless commitment. Their successes on the slopes make them role models for ski fans of all ages.
But it is not only on the race course that there is reason to celebrate. As an official partner of the ÖSV, the "Krone" brings the excitement directly to the fans. In keeping with the event, there is a great competition that leaves nothing to be desired.
Here's what you can win
75x2 tickets for the Home of Snow in Saalbach including a visit to a World Championship race
Experience the fascination of skiing up close! The Home of Snow in Saalbach is one of the most spectacular ski arenas in the world. Immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of a world-class race, enjoy the breathtaking mountain scenery and cheer on the best ski stars. Exciting competitions, insights into the professional ski circus and unforgettable moments await you.
- 8x 1 pair of Atomic skis (model: REDSTER G9 REVOSHOCK S + X 12 GW) - for skiing performance like the pros.
- 8x Atomic helmets with integrated goggles (model: Revent GT AMID Visor HD PHOTO) - for maximum safety and clear vision.
- 30x hats from the official Eisbär collection - ideal for cold days.
- 20x fan scarves and 20x caps from the official Eisbär collection - for the perfect fan equipment.
- 10x ÖSV fan packages with T-shirts and headbands - for real supporters.
- 10x children's hats from the Eisbär collection - so that even the little ones are equipped.
