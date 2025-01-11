Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part &amp; win

With the “Krone” to the ski highlight of the year!

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 18:30

The ski highlight of the year is approaching: the best skiers in the world will meet in Saalbach, Salzburg. The "Krone" is there as a partner of the Austrian Ski Association and is giving away great prizes for all winter sports fans!

0 Kommentare

The excitement is building: Saalbach will be the venue for one of the biggest ski events, where the athletes of the Austrian Ski Association will be battling for the best times. Names such as Marco Schwarz, Manuel Feller and Katharina Liensberger stand for pure passion and tireless commitment. Their successes on the slopes make them role models for ski fans of all ages.

But it is not only on the race course that there is reason to celebrate. As an official partner of the ÖSV, the "Krone" brings the excitement directly to the fans. In keeping with the event, there is a great competition that leaves nothing to be desired.

Here's what you can win

  • 75x2 tickets for the Home of Snow in Saalbach including a visit to a World Championship race
    Experience the fascination of skiing up close! The Home of Snow in Saalbach is one of the most spectacular ski arenas in the world. Immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of a world-class race, enjoy the breathtaking mountain scenery and cheer on the best ski stars. Exciting competitions, insights into the professional ski circus and unforgettable moments await you.

  • 8x 1 pair of Atomic skis (model: REDSTER G9 REVOSHOCK S + X 12 GW) - for skiing performance like the pros.
  • 8x Atomic helmets with integrated goggles (model: Revent GT AMID Visor HD PHOTO) - for maximum safety and clear vision.
  • 30x hats from the official Eisbär collection - ideal for cold days.
  • 20x fan scarves and 20x caps from the official Eisbär collection - for the perfect fan equipment.
  • 10x ÖSV fan packages with T-shirts and headbands - for real supporters.
  • 10x children's hats from the Eisbär collection - so that even the little ones are equipped.
Get new ski equipment from Atomic. (Bild: Atomic)
Get new ski equipment from Atomic.
(Bild: Atomic)
The official jersey for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach (Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)
The official jersey for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach
(Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)
(Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)
(Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)
(Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)
(Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)
(Bild: f3a57c7075027ac0)
(Bild: f3a57c7075027ac0)
Fan scarf (Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)
Fan scarf
(Bild: LichtschreiberStudios-iMac1)

Take part now and win
With the "Krone" you now have the unique chance to win one of these great prizes and, with a little luck, to experience the skiing highlight of the year Simply fill in the form below by the closing date for entries on 28 January at 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf