Personnel change

Mike Krack is no longer Aston Martin Team Principal!

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 12:02

The British racing team Aston Martin is relying on a new team principal on its way to the top of Formula 1. 

Mike Krack, who took over the role in 2022, is now working as the main engineer responsible for the track. His position will be taken over by former Mercedes top engineer Andy Cowell as part of a restructuring of the management team.

Andy Cowell (Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Sutton)
Andy Cowell
(Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Sutton)

"I have spent the last three months trying to better understand and evaluate our performance. With the completion of the AMR engineering campus and the transformation to a fully-fledged works team in 2026, we are on track with our strategic partners Honda and Aramco to become a championship-winning team," Cowell said in a statement. "These organizational changes are a natural evolution of our multi-year plans."

There is also a new role in this context for Tom McCullough, who was previously Performance Director. "Tom McCullough will remain with the Group in a leadership role, where he will play a key role in expanding the team into other racing categories," it says.

Aston Martin has big ambitions
Last season, Aston Martin finished fifth in the constructors' championship. However, co-owner Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance drives for the team alongside two-time champion Fernando Alonso, wants to go all the way to the top with a great deal of effort and investment. Star designer Adrian Newey, who came from Red Bull, is also expected to help.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

