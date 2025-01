Bim inspector attacked by passenger in Graz

At around 4.45 pm, the ticket inspector was carrying out his duties on a streetcar on line 4. Shortly after the departure from Murpark, he approached a 20-year-old man from Graz. The two got off at Jauerburggasse station for further checks. According to the police, the fare dodger, who was under the influence of alcohol, immediately attacked the 28-year-old ticket inspector and punched him several times in the head.