Back to nuclear power and Hitler as a communist

"Not sure if there is a God"

In the end, it came down to God himself: "I'm certainly open to the idea of God," Musk stated, but in view of the many evil things that happen in the world, he asked himself the question: "If there is someone who is constantly watching us on a moral basis, then it seems strange that some very bad things are allowed to happen." Weidel replied that she felt similarly to him. "To be honest, I'm still searching. I don't know what to believe."