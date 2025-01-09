The right choice in difficult times

Haslauer has recently seemed increasingly out of touch with the times. A fine gentleman from a fine family who preferred to remain in the world of yesterday in the new world. The educated citizen with dazzling manners and an impeccable wardrobe, whose office address bears his father's name, could no longer find his way in the turbulent universe of modern media. As final proof of this lack of understanding, he recently even got involved in the founding of a state government propaganda channel with public funds, "Salzburg On". A lack of popularity cannot be simulated. Politics must be able to inspire. Even if he is no stranger to elegant feints, this was never the strength of the now retiring provincial governor. And in the age of turbopopulism, that can be seen as a compliment.