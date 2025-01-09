Concerning Salzburg
The right choice in difficult times
"Salzburg-Krone" editor-in-chief Claus Pándi on the politically turbulent times in the federal government and the state of Salzburg.
A few nights ago I had a nightmare. The dream was haunted by Austria's new political elite. At Chancellor Kickl's side, Christian Hafenecker, Michael Schnedlitz, Susanne Fürst, Dagmar Belakowitsch, Gerhard Karner, Klaudia Tanner, Martin Polaschek and Claudia Plakolm emerged from the thick fog as ministers.
Perhaps Wilfried Haslauer had similar premonitions around the turn of the year. Or perhaps he already knew that this was exactly what might happen. After the national elections and the failed coalition negotiations with the SPÖ and the Neos, the ÖVP has reached a low point in its history. Humiliated and weakened, the conservatives have resigned themselves to their fate. "Taking responsibility" is the new "I was only doing my duty".
Customs are running wild, principles are homeless: we must bid farewell to the Republic of Austria as we knew it.
And so Haslauer cannot be blamed or even resented if he simply no longer wants it. What lies ahead for the ÖVP are years without brilliance. At best.
Haslauer has recently seemed increasingly out of touch with the times. A fine gentleman from a fine family who preferred to remain in the world of yesterday in the new world. The educated citizen with dazzling manners and an impeccable wardrobe, whose office address bears his father's name, could no longer find his way in the turbulent universe of modern media. As final proof of this lack of understanding, he recently even got involved in the founding of a state government propaganda channel with public funds, "Salzburg On". A lack of popularity cannot be simulated. Politics must be able to inspire. Even if he is no stranger to elegant feints, this was never the strength of the now retiring provincial governor. And in the age of turbopopulism, that can be seen as a compliment.
Wilfried Haslauer has long felt that he is no longer the right man in the right place.
And the sensitive family man Stefan Schnöll has been struggling with his role as future provincial governor for months.
Seen from the outside, Karoline Edtstadler is therefore the right choice in this situation. Young, determined, educated and remarkably cold-blooded when it counts. She has the best qualifications to be the first woman in the state of Salzburg - and in this role she will probably also quickly take over the leadership of the ÖVP at federal level, which is currently stumbling along headlessly.
Edtstadler's rise is an unexpected damper for the Kickl system in Vienna and the federal states, which is in a total victory frenzy. With Edtstadler, a political force is now emerging in Salzburg that could show the FPÖ the limits of growth. Of course, Karoline Edtstadler will also have to better regulate her sometimes exuberant energy. However, this is a comparatively minor problem in the situation in which the entire country currently finds itself.
