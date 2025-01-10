At the European Speed Skating Championships
Tyson conqueror Jake Paul is also against Herzog
At the European Speed Skating Championships in Holland, 10,000 "Oranje" will be cheering on their aces. The podium would be a dream come true for Vanessa Herzog from Carinthia. In the summer, she crashed into a car on her bike. "Could have died!"
The arena in Heerenveen will be filled to capacity from today. At the European Speed Skating Championships, 10,000 "Oranje" fans will be cheering on their aces - Jutta Leerdam is the absolute favorite in the women's event, with three other candidates for the medals behind her. There was huge media interest right from the first training session, with hundreds of journalists besieging the sports stars - because Leerdam's heartthrob is no stranger: Jake Paul! The 27-year-old US-American defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring this year. He has been in a relationship with the winter sportswoman for almost a year.
Last podium finish over a year ago
"I know Jutta very well, of course. Jake and his entourage are often at the training sessions - he brings a lot of attention to our sport," says Vanessa Herzog. The Carinthian by choice is one of the first challengers to the home athletes at the European Quadathlon Championships (four races within 18 hours!). However, the Tyrolean-born athlete is still without a top 10 result in the World Cup this year.
In fact, she has been waiting for a podium finish since last year's European Championships - back then she took bronze twice in Heerenveen of all places. "Now everything has to work out in four races - the podium would be a dream," emphasizes the 29-year-old, for whom it could be the last Olympic Games in Cortina in 2026.
She really had a guardian angel. Mentally, Vanessa is doing well again - fortunately she is fully fit.
Tom HERZOG, Trainer-Ehemann
"She could have died"
She experienced a shock moment during her preparations this year - she crashed into a car door at 52 km/h on her bike and miraculously remained almost completely unharmed. A broken finger has since healed well. "She could have died, but she had a guardian angel with her," says trainer husband Tom.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.