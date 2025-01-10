Tyson conqueror Jake Paul is also against Herzog

The arena in Heerenveen will be filled to capacity from today. At the European Speed Skating Championships, 10,000 "Oranje" fans will be cheering on their aces - Jutta Leerdam is the absolute favorite in the women's event, with three other candidates for the medals behind her. There was huge media interest right from the first training session, with hundreds of journalists besieging the sports stars - because Leerdam's heartthrob is no stranger: Jake Paul! The 27-year-old US-American defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring this year. He has been in a relationship with the winter sportswoman for almost a year.