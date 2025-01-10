Construction sites: Where patience is required in Graz this year

Long procedures as a test of patience

The closure of the Pongratz-Moore footbridge, which connects the districts of Andritz and Gösting across the Mur, is a persistent annoyance for cyclists and pedestrians. The bridge has been closed since July 2023 due to safety issues and is due to be rebuilt. Many people in Graz are wondering why it is taking so long. "I am aware that the long closure is very challenging for everyone," says Green transport councillor Judith Schwentner. However, it must also be acknowledged "that we live in a constitutional state and that there are processes and procedures that take time and drag on".