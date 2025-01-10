Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Major projects in the final stages

Construction sites: Where patience is required in Graz this year

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 06:00

Two major construction sites in the Mur metropolis will be completed this year. Until then, however, there are still a few traffic jams to get through. One long-term project is also annoying cyclists and pedestrians. 

0 Kommentare

The most prominent road construction site in Graz, for the new streetcar route through the city center, is currently on winter break. While everything is largely finished on the eastern side of the Mur, work will soon continue on the other side with the junction of the route with Annenstraße. This will be completely closed in the affected area from the end of May until September, including for streetcars. It will finally be ready at the end of November: After almost three years of construction, the new Bim line will go into operation.

The second major construction site at the "open heart", which is particularly nerve-wracking for motorists, is the renovation and redesign of Elisabethstrasse. The first section should be completed by mid-May. The second, in the direction out of town, will be completed by November. Until then, only one lane in each direction will remain open.

The new construction of the Pongratz-Moore footbridge, which has been closed since July 2023, will not start until the end of 2025 at the earliest. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
The new construction of the Pongratz-Moore footbridge, which has been closed since July 2023, will not start until the end of 2025 at the earliest.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Long procedures as a test of patience
The closure of the Pongratz-Moore footbridge, which connects the districts of Andritz and Gösting across the Mur, is a persistent annoyance for cyclists and pedestrians. The bridge has been closed since July 2023 due to safety issues and is due to be rebuilt. Many people in Graz are wondering why it is taking so long. "I am aware that the long closure is very challenging for everyone," says Green transport councillor Judith Schwentner. However, it must also be acknowledged "that we live in a constitutional state and that there are processes and procedures that take time and drag on".

Zitat Icon

I am aware that the long lockdown is very challenging for everyone, but the complexity of this project unfortunately makes it necessary.

Verkehrsstadträtin Judith Schwentner (Grüne)

Due to the length of the process and the difficult planning in view of the limited space and numerous cables that will be routed over the footbridge, construction will not start until the end of 2025 at the earliest. The new footbridge will then be almost three times as wide as the current one.

Further construction projects (selection)

  • Start of construction on Josef-Huber-Gasse underpass (spring 2025)

  • Redesign of the road section Münzgrabenstraße - Fröhlichgasse - Sandgasse (May to September 2025)

  • Neutorviertel/Kaiserfeldgasse: "Tree rescue project" and final implementation of the pedestrian zone
  • Laimburggasse, Leechgasse and Schanzelgassecycle lanes
  • Footpaths on Messendorfer Straße and Andritzer Reichsstraße

Patience is also still required in Peter-Tunner-Gasse, where ÖBB is renewing the railroad underpass and the city is building new cycle paths and footpaths as part of the project. The project is on schedule and traffic should be flowing again from June 2026.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf