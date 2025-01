Emergency doctor helicopter C18 now takes off from Seewinkel

The C18 emergency helicopter of the ÖAMTC air rescue service has been taking off from its interim base in Wiener Neustadt for a total of 283 days. Since yesterday, Thursday, it has been taking off from Burgenland. The new location in Frauenkirchen is intended to further improve comprehensive and rapid medical care in northern Burgenland and beyond. "The time factor is of crucial importance in emergency medicine. We are taking this into account with the new base, which expands the network for assistance from the air and enables us to reach patients even faster," explains Marco Trefanitz, Managing Director of ÖAMTC Air Rescue.