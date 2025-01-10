Strong export balance
Tyrolean pharmaceutical products extremely popular abroad
The Tyrolean export balance for the first half of 2024 is impressive. The export volume amounts to around 8.6 billion euros. Sales to some countries increased enormously.
With an increase of three percent compared to the same period last year, Tyrol can present a positive export balance for the first half of 2024. Exports of pharmaceutical products made a significant contribution to this with EUR 2.1 billion and an increase of 60.8%.
In view of the challenges, the future federal government must focus on competitiveness.
Wirtschafts-Landesrat Mario Gerber (ÖVP)
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
"While our pharmaceutical-related companies are generating the growth, the economic situation for many sectors is currently characterized by uncertainty and subdued growth prospects. In addition to global and national influences, the reasons for this include high energy and raw material prices as well as the ongoing shortage of labor and skilled workers," explains Mario Gerber (ÖVP), Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs.
Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Italy strongest
Switzerland and Liechtenstein have grown strongly with an increase of 41.2 percent. The two countries accounted for a total of 1.7 billion euros. With exports worth 822 million euros, our southern neighbor Italy is still in third place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
