Surgery postponed for the time being
Cruciate ligament rupture! Muckis prevent the end of the season
Anyone who knows the story of Michael Sandner knows that the 26-year-old motocrosser is not easily put down. Despite the KTM "no" and a knee injury, the Upper Austrian will continue to fight for the national title this season.
"I'll pull through somehow - but of course it's a major setback," says motocross figurehead Michael Sandner. After a meeting with KTM on Wednesday, it is now clear that the company, which has slipped into bankruptcy, will discontinue its previous support for Sandner.
"I still get the bike at a reduced price, but there are no more spare parts and bonuses for podium places - that's a big chunk," says the Rainbach rider, who normally needs between 7500 and 14,000 euros for spare parts in a season
Back after a broken neck vertebra
But if you know the 26-year-old, he will fight his way through it. Especially as he found his way back after his horror crash in 2023, in which he even broke his first cervical vertebra. "It's amazing what our bodies can do," says Sandner, referring to more than just his most difficult battle to date. The 2022 European Championship bronze medallist can also currently report a "miracle recovery".
1000 km in 30 hours
"I actually wanted to have surgery on my torn cruciate ligament in the winter," says the HSV-Ried rider. However, because his tibia popped out and back in like a drawer test, the cruciate ligament has settled so that he is no longer in pain and the operation has been postponed until fall 2025.
How is it still possible for him to race under enormous strain despite the torn cruciate ligament? With the most intensive training - including up to 1000 km in 30 hours of indoor cycling - he has built up a huge muscle apparatus around his knee! "I went to the doctor for a check-up on Wednesday and at first he didn't realize which knee was broken," laughs Sandner.
