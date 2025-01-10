Cruciate ligament rupture! Muckis prevent the end of the season

Back after a broken neck vertebra

But if you know the 26-year-old, he will fight his way through it. Especially as he found his way back after his horror crash in 2023, in which he even broke his first cervical vertebra. "It's amazing what our bodies can do," says Sandner, referring to more than just his most difficult battle to date. The 2022 European Championship bronze medallist can also currently report a "miracle recovery".