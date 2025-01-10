A mixture of cartoon, realism and fantasy

In addition to her part-time job, Haluschan also has a small business where she sells her pictures, stickers and bookmarks - her declared aim is to set up an online store. However, she wants to take a little longer to write her second book. "I have a few ideas. But it should definitely be a children's book, where I can really let my creativity run wild." Julia Haluschan has plenty of goals and dreams - and the strength to achieve them at a young age.