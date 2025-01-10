Exhibition
A mixture of cartoon, realism and fantasy
The imaginative pictures by artist Julia Aurelia Haluschan can be admired in the St. Veit public library until March 31. A mixture of cute figures and profound depictions.
There was a lot going on at the young artist's vernissage on Wednesday: "It was very exciting - I didn't expect so many visitors," says Haluschan, pleased with the great response. "Half of the paintings were already sold on the first evening." The 27-year-old has been pursuing her great passion, drawing, since childhood.
She started out with pencils and colored pencils, but has not been working in analog for four years. "Due to my visual impairment, I can enlarge my drawings on my tablet, which helps me a lot!"
Inspiration from films, music and books
Haluschan describes her work as a mixture of cartoon and realism paired with fantasy and a bit of horror. The "Lord of the Rings" enthusiast draws her inspiration from films, books and music.
"I often have an idea and then try to realize it. On average, I need a good afternoon for one picture." She studied German language and literature in Vienna for four years before moving back to her home country.
First children's book published
The likeable illustrator has also fulfilled her long-awaited dream of writing her own children's book. "During my studies, I thought about what I wanted from life. One big dream was to have my own children's book. I had nothing to lose and just got started. The text was finished relatively quickly. After a creative break, it clicked again and my first book was published as part of a competition.
In addition to her part-time job, Haluschan also has a small business where she sells her pictures, stickers and bookmarks - her declared aim is to set up an online store. However, she wants to take a little longer to write her second book. "I have a few ideas. But it should definitely be a children's book, where I can really let my creativity run wild." Julia Haluschan has plenty of goals and dreams - and the strength to achieve them at a young age.
