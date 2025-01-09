US licenses expire
Tupperware must cease sales in Austria
Creditreform's creditor protection experts assume that the insolvent Tupperware Austria will not be able to continue its business operations. The reason for this is the expiry of licenses with the parent company in the USA. The credit agency has no sympathy for this.
So far, 9.3 million euros in liabilities have been registered in the insolvency proceedings, of which around three million euros have been contested. The plan was to conclude a restructuring plan with the creditors, which was to be voted on Thursday.
"A license extension is currently still being negotiated. However, this will no longer be extended. As of today, Tupperware products may therefore no longer be sold. This also means that further business operations are no longer possible," said Stephan Mazal from the creditor protection agency Creditreform on Thursday.
Business could actually continue
He emphasized in a press release that it was not economically understandable that the license would not be extended, as Tupperware Austria could be successfully continued. Tupperware Austria could not be reached for comment at short notice.
Creditreform: 20 percent quota questionable
The debtor is sticking to the restructuring plan and would like to pay creditors a 20 percent quota as part of a liquidation restructuring plan, according to Creditreform, which however points out: "In the event of liquidation, the creditors will essentially have the existing mass balance and the outstanding claims from the business operations less the further liquidation and closure costs as well as the procedural costs as a satisfaction fund. The creditors would thus receive a distribution ratio that is in any case below the 20 percent offered."
Tupperware Austria had filed for insolvency proceedings without self-administration at the beginning of October 2024. Around 16 employees were affected. The Group had a total of 5450 employees in 41 countries. In addition, there were around 465,000 independent sales consultants. The company was founded in 1938 by Earl Tupper.
