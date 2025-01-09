Tupperware must cease sales in Austria

Creditreform: 20 percent quota questionable

The debtor is sticking to the restructuring plan and would like to pay creditors a 20 percent quota as part of a liquidation restructuring plan, according to Creditreform, which however points out: "In the event of liquidation, the creditors will essentially have the existing mass balance and the outstanding claims from the business operations less the further liquidation and closure costs as well as the procedural costs as a satisfaction fund. The creditors would thus receive a distribution ratio that is in any case below the 20 percent offered."