“Sportalm” boss on faux pas at traditional balls

It's not always a question of budget

However, "Sportalm" boss Ulli Ehrlich knows that caution is also required here: "It's clear that a dirndl has to be long for a ball. It's also very pleasing that the décolleté is now a little more covered, we've seen a lot of open-hearted things in recent years ... Young girls in particular like to wear high-necked blouses again. And at a ball, I would say you shouldn't necessarily turn up in a cotton dirndl. Don't get me wrong, some people don't have the financial means. But a seasoned woman should wear a 'festive look'! It doesn't always have to be something new - you can also take an old heirloom, for example from grandma, to the tailor and have it fitted, or replace the apron. There are also wonderful traditional costumes to borrow. If you're inventive, it's not necessarily a question of budget, but you have several options to be stylishly dressed!"