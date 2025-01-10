Start of the ball season
“Sportalm” boss on faux pas at traditional balls
The "Krone" spoke to "Sportalm" boss Ulli Ehrlich about the dos and don'ts at traditional costume balls and what you will see particularly often this year ...
With the Styrian Ball on Friday and the Tyrolean and Lower Austrian Farmers' Association Balls on Saturday, this year's season starts with three traditional costume balls. It's no secret that it's easy to get the dress wrong - just think back to some evenings when the ladies had to queue up at the tailor's in the evening to have any leg slits etc. sewn ... At first glance, the dress code "festive costume" seems to be easier to handle.
It's not always a question of budget
However, "Sportalm" boss Ulli Ehrlich knows that caution is also required here: "It's clear that a dirndl has to be long for a ball. It's also very pleasing that the décolleté is now a little more covered, we've seen a lot of open-hearted things in recent years ... Young girls in particular like to wear high-necked blouses again. And at a ball, I would say you shouldn't necessarily turn up in a cotton dirndl. Don't get me wrong, some people don't have the financial means. But a seasoned woman should wear a 'festive look'! It doesn't always have to be something new - you can also take an old heirloom, for example from grandma, to the tailor and have it fitted, or replace the apron. There are also wonderful traditional costumes to borrow. If you're inventive, it's not necessarily a question of budget, but you have several options to be stylishly dressed!"
As the entrepreneur explains, there will mainly be a lot of monochrome looks this year: But what is lacking in color combinations is made up for with exciting materials: "The play is created by different materiality, for example a velvet top with a jacquard skirt and then a silk apron to go with it." And, what is important to emphasize: men can also be daring! "Whereas in the past, men only wore gray or black traditional costumes, there are now many velvet jackets in fashionable colors such as Bordeaux or petrol. As a couple, you can really adapt to the company," Ehrlich added in the interview.
That's the most important thing said, and the ball season can begin. So, let's hit the dance floor!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.